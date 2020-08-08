Scottie Kennedy, 35, passed away on August 03, 2020. He loved computers, had worked at APMM over 5 years and H & M Richards Mfg. He was a member of the Anchor Church in Verona. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. with Chris Payne officiating. Burial will be in East Prentiss Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Matthews Kennedy of Guntown; father, Chester Kennedy of Arkansas and a daughter, Olivia Kennedy of Guntown; brother, Davis Kennedy and Courtney of Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Yarbrough Kennedy. Pallbearers will be Skyler Scates, Jamie Kincade, Brian Umfress and Scott Stanford. Visitation will be Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

