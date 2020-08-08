Scottie Kennedy, 35, passed away on August 03, 2020. He loved computers, had worked at APMM over 5 years and H & M Richards Mfg. He was a member of the Anchor Church in Verona. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. with Chris Payne officiating. Burial will be in East Prentiss Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Matthews Kennedy of Guntown; father, Chester Kennedy of Arkansas and a daughter, Olivia Kennedy of Guntown; brother, Davis Kennedy and Courtney of Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Yarbrough Kennedy. Pallbearers will be Skyler Scates, Jamie Kincade, Brian Umfress and Scott Stanford. Visitation will be Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.