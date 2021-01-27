William Hayden Kennedy (86) passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home in Wheeler. He enjoyed making music, going to church, attending Wheeler basketball games, Ole Miss athletics, watching Westerns and spending time with his grandchildren. He traveled singing gospel music for 35+ years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Services will be 2 pm Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Gasaway and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery. Hayden is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Kennedy of Wheeler; his sons, Mitchell Kennedy (Pam) of Wheeler and Johnny Kennedy (Debbie) of Booneville; his daughter, Terri Lynn (Troy) of Florida; his brothers, Jackie Kennedy (Shirley) of Jumpertown and Larry Kennedy (Sherry) of Blackland; his grandchildren, Matt Kennedy (LeAnn) of Virginia, Shane Kennedy (Michelle) of Ripley, Charity Dunn (Cody) of Booneville, Jeremy Kennedy (Courtney) of Saltillo, Megan Walker of Booneville, Craig Eaton of Texas, Jonathon Nelson of Florida and Katie Gentry of Marietta and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Gladys Kennedy; his sister, Alma Kennedy and his brother, Houston Kennedy. Pallbearers are; Jeremy, Matt and Shane Kennedy, Thomas Bridges, Stanley Barnett, Randy Moore, Jakob Prater and Cody Dunn. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.