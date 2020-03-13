Suzanne Maria Kenney, 55, passed away at her home in Pontotoc County on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was a very fun and loving person. She had several nicknames; Totan, Suzy, and Gerty. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1982 and then attended IJC. She worked at Kroger, Super Sagless, and North MS Medical Center. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, murder mysteries, and reading. Her most favorite time was spent with her family, especially her nephews, and visits with her closest friends during her illness. She attended her entire life at Zion Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. She was known for her beautiful singing voice and was an avid Ole Miss fan, Hotty Toddy! Suzanne never met a stranger and no one ever forgot her due to her jolly personality. She is survived by her mother, Sadie Kenney; her siblings, John Kenney, Jill Kenney Cole, and Krista Kenney Blanchard; brother in law, John Scott Blanchard; nephews, Caleb Cole, Noah Cole, Gabe Cole, John David Kenney, JE., Brandon Lindley, Chance Blanchard, Luke Blanchard, and Sam Blanchard; and a great nephew, Trae Kenney. She is preceded in death by her father, David Kenney; her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Kenney; and her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Bolie Bramlett. Services will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3PM at Zion Presbyterian Church, Pontotoc, MS with Dr. Ron Richardson, Mr. Gary Carnathan, and Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: John David Kenney, Jr., Caleb Cole, Noah Cole, Gabe Cole, Chance Blanchard, Luke Blanchard, Sam Blanchard, and Trae Kenney. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 1PM until service time at Zion Presbyterian Church.
