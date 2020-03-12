Freddie Morris Kennon, 59, departed his life Friday, February 29, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Desoto in Southaven, MS. He was born February 24, 1961 to the late Jewel V. Kennon and the late Van Lewis Kennon. While in Mississippi, he attended Pine Grove Elementary School. He later moved to Chicago IL with his family. There he attended Hyde Park and graduated from Fenger High School. Freddie was a devoted member of Moses Chapel U.M.C. until his health failed. He served on numerous committees: kitchen, custodial of the church, member of the choir and male chorus. Freddie is survived by 5 children: Lorenzo Williams, Kendra Williams, Jordan, Julius and Jerika Kennon; 3 sisters: Lydia Jordan(James), Sherlby Kennon and Veronica Kennon , all of Chicago, IL; 2 uncles: Willie Thomas Kennon and James Albert Kennon of Ripley, MS; 3 grandchildren; a special friend: Linda Leatherwood and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation is today from 12 noon until 8 pm, with the family present from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 am at Moses Chapel UMC. The body will lie in state for one hour prior to service at the church. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
