Gaylia S. Kennon, 84, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at her home. She was born April 4, 1937 in Union County to Sim Carnell and Elizabeth Reeves Carnell. She and her husband, the late Curtis Kennon, owned and operated Kennon Auto Parts. She attended Harmony Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Gary Yates and Bro. Daniel Smith officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Gordon; three sons, Steve Kennon, Anthony Kennon and Mark Gordon; a sister, Sylvia Farr; a brother, Larry Carnell; and twenty-two grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Kennon; a sister, Deloris Gregory; and two brothers, Chester Boyd Carnell and Gary Carnell. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until service time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
