Willie Thomas Kennon , 75, was born on March 30, 1946 to John D. Kennon and Lillie L. Lowery Kennon of Ripley, MS. He departed this world September 1, 2021 at Columbus Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was a member of St. Paul UMC in Ripley, MS until his death. Willie T. joined the Army after eleven years of education from 1965 -1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran while on active duty, later he joined the reserve for many years. He worked at Coombs Mobile Homes for 30 years and then he went on to truck driving. He drove trucks from 1995 to 2018 ending with Big M in Blue Mountain, MS when health began to fail. He entered matrimony to Peggy Adams Kennon for 45 years until her death in March of 2016. Willie leaves to cherish is memories seven children: Jackie Rucker, Robert Kennon, Marquilla "Mark" (Kathryn) Kennon, Ashley Kennon, Thomas Kennon, Connie (Chris) Williams and Tracey Kennon. Nine grandchildren, one brother James Kennon, and a special friend Shelia Foote. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS from 12p-8p with the family present from 6p-8p. The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2p at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
