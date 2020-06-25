Eli Kent, 10, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 10, 2009. He was a special member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling anywhere the road would take him, watching TV, especially Wheel of Fortune, and watching people dance, especially his sister. He loved music and Ole Miss football and baseball. His infectious smile melted the hearts of all who knew and loved him. A celebration service of Eli's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tracy McMillen and Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Nicky and Alisha Gray Kent; his sister, Kylee Kent; his grandparents, Jeff and Lori Gray and James D. Kent; his great-grandparents, Kathleen Lewis, Ceburn and Kaye Gray, and Shirley Morrow; his great-great grandmother, Charlie Mae Wood; his uncles and aunts, Ceburn and Cassie Gray, Jamie and Brandi Kent, Nathan and Melanie Amaya, Bob and Lisa Thompson, and Chris and Tina Estes; a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special friend and caregiver, Tracy Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Grayson Wiygul Kent; his grandmother, Sylvia Morrow Kent; and his great-grandparents, Ruble and Lavelle Kent, L. H. Morrow, and James Lewis. Pallbearers will be Ceburn Gray, Jamie Kent, Nathan Amaya, Bob Thompson, Matt Graham, Luis Ramirez, Chris Estes, Bronson Miller, Charlie Smith, Johnathan Smith, and Johnny Mack Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Drew Gough, Zach Rhyne, Brad Beard, Matt Taylor, Jason Woodward, and the North Mississippi Medical Center Medic #40, Rob and Katie. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Eli's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

