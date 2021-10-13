Gerald Ralph Kent, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home. He was born November 24, 1946, in Itawamba County, to Elmo and Luoma Pearson Kent. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Army. He was self-employed in the construction business for many years. He enjoyed bush hogging. He was an avid conversationalist, and especially enjoyed arguing about politics. He enjoyed cooking fish for his family. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Survivors include two step-sons, Phillip Mark Buse and Jeff Buse (Marcia); three grandchildren, Tara Ashton Buse, Phillip Tyler Buse, and Kayla Buse Rodgers (Braden) ; two great grandchildren, Alex Buse and Ava Grey Buse, all of Mantachie; five sisters, Edna Hadaway of Cartersville, GA, Virginia Falls of Tremont, MS, Ena Gann of Fort Mitchell, AL, Barbara Mayhall of Golden, MS, and Rhonda Wiygul (Jerry) of Fulton; one brother, Keith Kent of Tremont, MS; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jones Kent, who died in 2019; two brothers, James Kent and Jimmy Kent; and his parents. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
