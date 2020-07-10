James Doil Kent, 74, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born December 25, 1945, to Ruble A. and Lavelle Steele Kent. He enjoyed trading, arrowhead hunting, bass fishing, and deer hunting. He loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and the time they spent together. Graveside services were held Saturday, July 11, at the Fairview Cemetery with Terry Steele officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton was in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Thompson (Bob) and Tina Estes (Chris), both of Fulton, and Melanie Amaya (Nathan) of Golden; two sons, Nicky Kent (Alisha) of Fulton and Jamie Kent (Brandi) of Mantachie; 13 grandkids, Heather Trotter, Holly Barnes, Hannah Smith, Seth Thompson, Sean Thompson, Colby Estes, Samuel Amaya, Sarah Amaya, Levi Amaya, Kylee Kent, Carsten Kent, Delainey Kent, and Beckett Kent; three great-grandkids, Cannon Trotter, Easton Trotter, and Mila Barnes; one sister, Rene Aven of Fulton; two nephews, Matt Graham (Ashley) and Joseph Gale; a niece, Talia Watts; two great-nephews, Gavin Graham and Cason Graham; four great-nieces, Illa Watts, Willow Dye, Maggie Graham, and Molly Beth White; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruble and Lavelle Kent; his children's mothers, Connie Grissom McLarty and Sylvia Morrow Kent; and two grandsons, Grayson Kent and Eli Kent. Pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons, sons-in-law, and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Ashley, John Basham, Wayne Garrison, Bobby Bennett, Frankie Lindsey, Jerry Spencer, and Rusty Loden. Condolences may be shared with the Kent family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
