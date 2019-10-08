Margie Churchill Kent, 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, while at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. Mrs. Kent was born on August 22, 1934 in Benton County, Mississippi, to H. W. and Vera Churchill. She graduated from Potts Camp High School in 1952, where she excelled. After graduation, she started work in Memphis at Lay's Potato Chips, and would later hold a variety of jobs in Birmingham and Amory, Miss. She married her late husband of 60 years, Don Kent, in 1956 and they began a life together as a railroad family, as he had started a career with Frisco and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroads that would span 42 years. While her late husband and oldest son enjoyed working in the railroad industry, she was an active supporter in the Frisco Ladies Club of Amory, serving as an officer, and enjoyed attending many railroad family meetings throughout her life in Springfield, Missouri, and many other cities across the South. She touched many lives, especially in her immediate family, by her kind, caring and compassionate manner, always willing to offer encouragement and help unconditionally. She also was a constant supporter of her Church family and community. Mrs. Kent was a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and served as a volunteer at the Olive Branch Food Pantry. She was an excellent cook and cherished sharing meals with her immediate family as well as many relatives. She was also an accomplished gardener, receiving "Yard of the Month," recognition at her home numerous times. Other interests included skillfully completing crossword puzzles each day and faithfully following and supporting the daily activites of her family. She studied and enjoyed American and World history throughout her life and had the opportunity to travel extensively with her family, both across North America and Europe. Her travels began early in her adult life, visiting most states of the continental United States, along with many beloved family members, and later visiting more than 20 countries across Europe with her son Scott. With a great interest in World War II history, she especially valued the opportunity to see major historical sites located across England, France, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Austria. One of her favorite places to see was the breathtaking views she experienced along Italy's Amalfi Coast. She was an active and longtime member of Temple Baptist Church in Olive Branch where she served in many ways, both large and small. She loved and supported her Church family and always offered encouragement to those in need. Prior to moving to the Memphis area, Mrs. Kent was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Olive Branch with Brother Sam Stallings and Dr. Wesley Stephens officiating. Visitation will be prior to the start of the service, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Temple Baptist Church. Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Cheryl) Kent, Scott Kent, all of Collierville; two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Wesley) Stephens, and Tara Stewart; her very special and only sister, Vecelia, and husband Walter, of Hickory Flat, and their children Amelia (Tom) and Keith; many nieces and nephews; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Kent, and her parents, H. W. and Vera Churchill (Potts Camp). In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis or Temple Baptist Church in Olive Branch.
