Willard Linville Davis Kent, 94, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. She was born on July 26, 1925, to Albert Sidney and Nellie Frances Linville Davis in Tippah County. She was a homemaker and a retired employee of Blue Bell, Inc. retiring in 1975 after 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of Palmer Baptist Church. Services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Palmer Baptist Church with Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Richie Hatcher officiating. Burial will follow in Palmer Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Palmer Baptist Church. Willard is survived by one son: David Earl Kent (Martha Anne Paul Kent) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Anna Laura Rutherford of Ripley, MS; one brother: Albert Davis Johnson, Jr. of Ripley, MS; two grandchildren: Jennifer Kent Rhodes (Jon) of Ripley, MS, Christina Kent Nunnally (Miles) of Ripley, MS; one great-grandchild: James David Nunnally II of Ripley, MS She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Earl Murry Kent; four sisters: Lillian Marie Simpson, Charlene Ford, Etoye Hobson, Virginia Wood; two brothers: Lester Davis, Elbert Homer Davis and one great-grandchild: Alley Callum Rhodes. Pallbearers will be Danny Hobson, Ronnie Ford, Terry Rutherford, Barry Hobson, Tom La Montagne, Kevin Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Deacons of Palmer Baptist Church Memorials may be made to Palmer Baptist Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy for the Kent family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.