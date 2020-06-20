DERMA -- Charles Keown, 79, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma.
