DERMA -- Charles Keown, 79, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma.

