Mary Dean Grammar Kesler (84) entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was born on June 14, 1937 to the late William Fermon and Ella Belle Hall Grammar. She retired from nursing after 26 years of service. She was well known for her humor and was quick to cut a joke. She enjoyed her flowers, traveling, camping, cooking cornbread and playing with her dogs, Little Bit and Sissy. She loved spending time with her sisters and taking countless trips with them. She enjoyed catching up with old employees that she worked with during her nursing career. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for family was undeniable and she will be deeply missed, but her family rests comfortably knowing she is with all her loving family who have gone on before her. Services honoring her life will be 11 am Friday, March 25, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in the East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Mary Dean is survived by her children, whom she loved dearly: Ronny Kesler (Wanda) of Baldwyn, Tammy Chism (Mitch) of Baldwyn and Pam Hutcheson (Andy) of Guntown. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Anderson (Bill) of New Albany; her daughter-in-law, Linda Kesler of Athens, AL and a host of nieces and nephews. To her grandchildren she was known as "Mamaw" or "Mamaw Dean-Dean." She leaves behind her grandchildren, DJ Kesler (Brooke), Clay Kesler, Kyle Chism (Bridget), Kirk Chism (Abby), Cayson Kesler (Samantha), Zach Hutcheson, Sam Kesler (Cammie) and Hannah Graves (Cole); her great-grandchildren, Logan (Kara), Karsyn, Bo, Anna Prestyn, Kyler Faye, Kynlee and Lyza Kate Kesler: Jay, Annsley Kate, Ella Kirk, Jon Kyle and Lucy Joy Chism: Ali Claire and Creed Kesler and Deya, Raynie and Erin Graves and her great great-grandchildren, Shaelynn and Mason Kesler She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leland Kesler; her son, Danny Joe Kesler; her daughter, Patty Renae Kesler; her sisters, Gladys Means, Avanell Grammar, Geraldine Carr and Mareda Gusmus and her brothers, Travis Grammar and Trammel Grammar. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and her special nephew, Tommy Kesler. Her great-grandchildren will serve as her honorary pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
