Clifford Guy Ketchum, 92, passed away peacefully Friday January 1, 2021 at his home in Ripley MS. He was born March 25, 1928 to John Thomas and Addie Pearl Bryant Ketchum in Ripley Mississippi. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Genesco after 33 years of service and after committing his life to Jesus as a young husband and father, he spent the rest of his years faithfully following the Lord. This included serving as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Deentown Baptist Church and West Ripley Baptist Church. His proudest accomplishment was watching his family follow the Lord, as he did. The family has chosen due to the COVID-19 pandemic to have a private graveside service on Sunday January 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Antioch Cemetery. He is survived by three sons: Sammy Ketchum of Ripley, MS, Johnny Ketchum (Sue) of Belton, SC, Ronny Ketchum (Amanda) of Walnut, MS; three daughters: Mary Goolsby (Benny) of Burns, TN, Pat Sumrall (Stuart) of Mount Olive, Janice Hughes (Terrell) of Horn Lake; one brother: Russell Ketchum (Oleta) of New Albany; two sisters: Hazel Shelton of Memphis, TN and Sarah Fetter of Mason, TN; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. Clifford was a faithful and loving husband for 71 years to his wife; Josephine Shelton Ketchum, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Huey Ketchum, J.T. Ketchum, Freddie Ketchum, Elijah Ketchum. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Antioch Cemetery Fund. Expressions of sympathy, for the Ketchum family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
