Mary Josephine Shelton Ketchum, 90, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home in Ripley, Mississippi. She was born on November 12, 1929 to Bertie Lee and Ida Bryant Shelton in Ripley, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Shady Grove High School Class of 1948. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of West Ripley Baptist Church. Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Holliday and Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home. Mrs. Ketchum is survived by her husband of seventy-one years Clifford Ketchum of Ripley; three sons Sammy Ketchum of Ripley; Johnny Ketchum (Sue) of Belton, South Carolina; Ronny Ketchum (Amanda) of Walnut; three daughters Mary Goolsby (Benny) of Burns, Tennessee; Pat Sumrall (Stuart) of Mount Olive; Janice Hughes (Terrell) of Horn Lake; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Oran, Troy, and James Shelton; three sisters Ruby Stevens, Lillian Childers and Jean Gaines (her twin); one son-in-law Mike McCartie. Pallbearers will be Andrew Ketchum, Ben Goolsby, Bradley Bullock, Robert Gaines, Mark Johnston, Quess Hood. Expressions of sympathy for the Ketchum family be sent to www. mcbridefuneralhome.com
