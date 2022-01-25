Elaine Key, 88, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Whitfield Nursing Home. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on April 1, 1933 to the late Willis and Elizabeth Lockhart Butts and led a joyous life as a Christian daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Elaine served as a Pink Lady at Magnolia Regional Health Center, was employed for 18 years with Corinth Public Library as a cataloger and was a dedicated homemaker for her five children and Christian husband. She was a beloved member of Tate Baptist Church where she established the church library and served as an enthusiastic and dedicated librarian until her recent illness. Elaine was a dedicated choir member at St Johns Park Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, East Corinth Baptist Church and Tate Baptist Church where she also was a soloist. She was an accomplished pianist and singer and had formal lessons but could also play by ear. Elaine served her churches when needed as a pianist and fulfilled a lifelong dream of learning the violin after her retirement. She cherished her role as Sunday school teacher of many classes through the years and had an impact on many lives. Other roles she fulfilled in her church work involved WMU and Vacation Bible School. Elaine viewed her life as an ambassador for her Lord and Savior. Visitation is scheduled from 12-2 Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Tate Baptist Church with a Celebration of Elaine's life to follow at 2 pm officiated by Bro. Mickey Trammel. The family respectfully requests that social distancing be considered. Interment will follow in Magnolia Gardens. Magnolia Funeral Home - East is entrusted with the arrangements. Those left to honor Elaine's memory include her sons, Herby D. Key (Cindy), Dr. Richard Key (Laurie) and Ronnie Key; her daughters, Kathy Key McClure (Jerry) and Judy Key Irvin (Wade); her grandchildren, Allison McClure Marsh (Timothy), Trevor Key (Jeremy), Jonathan Key, Amelia Key, Ashley Irvin, Easton Key (Madison), Emily Littlejohn (Jordan), Katie Cooper (Ray), and Casey Key (Rebecca); her great grandchildren, Cecily Marsh, Josias Marsh, and Scott Cooper; her brother, John D. Lockhart (Donna); her sisters-in-law, Theresa Butts and Joyce Butts; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Herbert Calvin Key; her daughters-in-law, Leigh Ann Key and Meta Nichols Key; and her brothers, Willis Butts Jr, James Butts, Wayne Butts, and Donald Butts. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tate Baptist Church building fund or library fund. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Tate Baptist Church Facebook account. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.