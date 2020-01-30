ABERDEEN -- Jimmy Lee Key, 62, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at Zion Spring M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.

