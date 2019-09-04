PRAIRIE -- Katherine Key, 69, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, Sept 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greater Ebernezer M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept 6, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Greater Ebernezer.

