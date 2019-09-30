Shelia V. Key, 68, of Corinth, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth after an extended illness. She was born September 9, 1951in Booneville to Edgar and Jewell Key. She was a Christian and member of Kemps Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, her flowers, traveling to the beach and mountains, and spending time with family and friends. She was loved by all and will truly be missed. Sheila is survived by her son Mitch Key and his wife Frances; brother Ralph Key; six sisters, Helen Green, Ann English, Shirley Barrett, Jolene Perry (Perk), Janice Whitehorn, and Pat Henderson (Terry); numerous nephews and nieces; a special niece, Tonja Dickey and her daughter, Savannah Tigner, both of whom she loved and helped raise; host of other family members and friends; special friends, Pam Carpenter, Lovetta Edmonson, and Patty Watkins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Jewell Key; two brothers, Max and Will Key; a sister, Lorene Lambert. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday. A Celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Kemps Chapel Cemetery.
