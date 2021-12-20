Aunzia was the son of Rev. W.C. & Mary Sue Milsap Keys born on 09/06/1947 in New Albany/Union County, MS, He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church and graduated from B.F. Ford High School in New albany, MS, He also attended Itawamba Community College, Jones and the University of Southern Mississippi and enlisted in the United States Navy and retired after twenty-four years of service with an Honorable Discharge. He loved baby sitting and spoiling his great and great great nieces and nephews. He departed this life for his Eternal life on Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home located on Simmons Street. He cherished his life with his friends and loved ones especially Willie Worship who preceded him in death, Gloria Welch who took time out of her busy schedule and took him places that he felt uncomfortable driving. Graveside Services held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 with Rev. Kenneth Cannon Officiating with full Navy honors. He is survived by one daughter Krystal Keys , two granddaughters Kamari and Jamey , one grandson Jayden all of Bay Springs, MS, three brothers James Keys (Daisy) and Laverne Keys both of New Albany, MS, Carl Keys (Carlene) of Georgia, two sisters Sallie Ballard (Winston) of Oklahoma City, Ok and Frances Terry of Indianapolis, Indiana, host of nieces, nephews and great great nieces and nephews, loved one and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Church from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.. Beasley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.