RIPLEY, MS FORMERLY NEW ALBANY -- Amanda "Chessi" Keys Rutherford, 41, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday November 2, 2019 1:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Street New Albany, MS . Visitation will be on Friday November 1, 2019 4:00-7:00 with Zeta Ceremony at 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS . Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services..

