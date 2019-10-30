RIPLEY, MS FORMERLY NEW ALBANY -- Amanda "Chessi" Keys Rutherford, 41, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday November 2, 2019 1:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Street New Albany, MS . Visitation will be on Friday November 1, 2019 4:00-7:00 with Zeta Ceremony at 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS . Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services..
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
58°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain. Low 46F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tonight
Rain. Low 46F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: October 29, 2019 @ 9:17 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.