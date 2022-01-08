Vicki Lynn Kidd, a great gal, departed this life after a period of declining health at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo on January 7, 2022. Vicki was always full of life -always adventurous and always ready to have a great time with family and friends. Born in Memphis, Tn. on December 28, 1955 to the late Alfred Mitt "Al" Kidd, Sr. and Polly Witt Kidd, she had just celebrated her 66th birthday. She and her family moved to Tupelo when she was a young lady. Vicki graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974 and attended Northeast Miss. Community College. She spent many years as a dental hygienist and in retail sales before her health failed. A true child of the 70's, she soaked up like a sponge the 70's music and all the artist's who performed like James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, the Doobie Brothers, Rolling Stones and their kinsmen. Her bubbly personality and her fearless approach to living allowed her to harbor many wonderful friends in her lifetime. Vicki was baptized at the Sycamore Church and found a deep spirituality later in her life. She loved God's creation birds, flowers and animals especially cats. She often dressed to the 9's and was a head turner to the very end. Vicki will be missed! A time of celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with her pastor, Eric Burton, officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 3 PM and will be archived thereafter. Vicki is survived by her son, Justin Hall of St. Petersburg, Fla and Tupelo; her sister, Lisa Henry of Tupelo; her nieces whom Aunt Vick loved, Meredith Davidson and Laura Henry and two great nieces, Carrington Cox, Bailey Davidson and one great nephew Collin Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Polly. Memorials should be directed to Tupelo- Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38801.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.