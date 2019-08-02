UNION COUNTY -- Charles Dee Kiddy, 72, RESIDENT OF THE MYRTLE COMMUNITY, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019, at his residence in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Sunday August 4 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead St.. Visitation will be on Saturday August 3 from 5 PM to 8 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Amaziah Cemetery.

