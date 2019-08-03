Charles Dee Kiddy

Charles Dee Kiddy, 72, lifelong resident of Union County, passed away peacefully Thursday evening August 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Kiddy will be at 2 PM Sunday August 4 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Mr. Kiddy was born November 24, 1946 in Myrtle, MS and was the second of twelve children born to the late Shields Paul and Rachel Modine Mullins Kiddy. He received his education in the Union County Public School System and was employed as a truck operator for BenchCraft Corporation before his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Kiddy was known for his honesty and hard work. His pastime include trading and "making a good deal". Blessed with a large family, Mr. Kiddy will be remembered as a great father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved life and his family finds comfort in knowing they will meet again. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until service time at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will be cherished by his children, Rhonda Butler, Michael Glen Kiddy (Amy), and Paul David Kiddy, all of Myrtle and Gary Wayne Kiddy (Kim) of Conehatt, MS, seven brothers, three sisters, nine grandchildren , sixteen great grandchildren and a host of family. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Glen Kiddy. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Kiddy family at www.nafuneralsand cremations.com (662)539-7000

