Philippa "Jill" Kieffer, 76, passed away November 25, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 5, 1943 in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the only child of Warren (Terry) and Jeanne A. Schleicher Swing. Jill was an avid golfer and member of P.E.O. Mississippi Chapter R of Tupelo, MS. Her hobbies included playing bridge, sewing, cross-stitching, reading, and most importantly, spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her husband, Robert Kieffer of Tupelo; two sons, Bob (Maria) of Charlotte, NC, and Drew (Jo Carol) of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Tara Horst (Trevor) of Philadelphia, PA, Mary Carson Kieffer of Tupelo, MS, Alex Kieffer of Charlotte,NC, Olivia Kieffer of Charlotte, NC, and Andrew Kieffer of Tupelo, MS; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson Horst and Delta Horst of Philadelphia, PA. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House who provided remarkable care during her time of illness. A private family ceremony will take place at a later time. Holland Funeral Directors (662-840-5000) is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or they may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
