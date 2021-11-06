Patricia V. "Pat" Kight passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at Generations Assisted Living. She was 84 years old. She was born in Huntingdon, Tennessee October 28, 1937 to Clyde and Lela VanCleave. Pat loved people and enjoyed getting to know everyone she met. This quality served her well in her position of tax assessor and collector for Oktibbeha County. Pat leaves behind five children, John Kight and wife, Melonie of Saltillo, Wes Kight and wife, Jennifer of Nanih Waiya, Rodney Kight of Philadelphia, Ken Kight of Nanih Waiya, and Donna Nye and husband, Melzer, of Macon, Georgia; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pat's family will celebrate her life with a time of visitation 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House or LeBonheur Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.