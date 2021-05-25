Mary Ann Kilgo, 82, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her daughter's home in Marietta, MS. She was born August 3, 1938, in Baldwyn, MS to Pauline and Noble Reynolds. She was a strong family woman that loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Family Worship Center in Mantachie. Services will be at 2:00pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Family Worship Center in Mantachie. Bro. Merlin Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in the Ratliff Community. Survivors-daughter-Teresa Guin (Randle) of Marietta; sons-Jeff Kilgo (Jerri) of Marietta, Tommy Kilgo (Vicky) of Bruce and Perry Kilgo of Tupelo; 24 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; sister-Sandra Peoples of Marietta; and a brother-Gale Reynolds of Mantachie. Preceded in death by-husband-Parmer Kilgo; parents; 2 sisters; 4 brothers; daughter-Diane Kirk; and a son-James Kilgo. Pallbearers-Paul McMillen, John McMillen, Bobby Cook, Michael McMillen, Alex Kingsley, Evan Kingsley and Larry Jackson; honorary-Andrew Kilgo, Chad Kilgo, Bentley Kilgo, Kaleb Felks, Dalton Sisk, Brandon Kilgo, Matt Guin, Shawn Guin and Skylar Guin. Visitation-5:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and 12:00pm until service time Thursday, May 27, 2021, all at the church.
