Jeannine Nance Kilgore, 70, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at her home after a sudden illness. Born in Memphis, TN on April 4, 1951 to Robert Bryan Nance and Janice Vincent Nance, she spent her childhood growing up in Ripley, MS and moved to Tupelo in the 70s where she lived the remainder of her life. She attended Ripley High School and Blue Mountain College. She married to James Kilgore for 20 years having wed on July 17, 1992. Jeannine worked as a secretary at Super Sagless from 1973-1975 and was the preschool director at Harrisburg Day School from 1979-1982. She was the secretary at Patterson Engineering from 1983-1995. In 1994, Jeannine and her husband, James Kilgore opened Kilgore's Supermarket and owned it for nearly 20 years where they made many life long friends. Jeannine was also a partner working along side her daughter at Sweet Treats Bakery for 14 years before they both retired on July 2, 2021. Jeannine attended Harrisburg Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. She loved spending time at the beach, especially her condo at Gulf shores where she frequented often. Her favorite time of the day was watching the sunrise and sunset while sitting on the beach. She also loved her morning quiet times on her back porch watching the hummingbirds. Her legacy will be remembered as that of a quiet but powerful spiritual lady whose love and encouragement to all, especially her family, was unconditional. Her greatest love was her family and she cherished time spent with all her children and a fun Nanny to her grandchildren. She was a wonderful friend to many. Jeannine is survived by her children: Jason Wommack (Tammy) of Olive Branch, MS; Melinda Monts (Kelly) of Mooreville, MS; Jason Kilgore (Melissa) of Brevard, NC and Andrea Kilgore of Tupelo. She had 7 grandchildren: Peyton Robertson (Katie), Parker Robertson and Reed Conerly all of Tupelo; Ashlee Suttor (William) of Crystal Lake, Illinois and Jake Cooper (Hannah) of Crystal Lake, Illinois; Tyler Monts (Jessi) of Pearl, MS and Amy Monts (Zack) of Amory, MS. She had 8 great grandchildren, Brooklyn Suttor, Scarlett Suttor, Fiona Cooper, Wyatt and Warren Monts, Kase Sellers, Olivia Kathryn Robertson and Charrly Coggins. A sister, Karen Sullivan of Ripley, MS, a brother, John Nance of Ripley, MS and a sister in law, Ruthie Nance of Georgia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who all called her Mrs. Neen. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, James Kilgore, her parents, Robert and Janice Nance and her brother, Sherwood Nance. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, October 6 at 2 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the service will be available at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Peyton Robertson, Parker Robertson, Reed Conerly; and long time friends Buddy Long, Robert Evans and Charlie Estes. Honorary pall bears will be Scott Conerly, the former employees of Kilgore's Supermarket and Sweet Treats Bakery. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, Post Office Box 2117, Tupelo, MS 38803 or The Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210W, Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259.
