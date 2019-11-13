CALHOUN CITY -- Paul Kilgore, Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, November 06, 2019, at home in Big Creek. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 am at Church of God Our Father. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bruce.

