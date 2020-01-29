HOLLY SPRINGS -- Sylvester Kilgore, 71, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday February 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church 225 College Avenue Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday 9:30 - 10:45 at the church. Burial will follow at Mt Neo United Methodist Church Cemetery Algoma, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

