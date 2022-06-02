Theresa Hancock Kilgore, 93, passed from this world Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Jackson after a brief illness. She was born on July 6, 1928, in the Darden Community of Union County, to the late William Isom Hancock and Berlin Sanderson Hancock. Theresa was a graduate of Macedonia High School and the Mississippi State College for Women. After professing her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age, she became a long-time member of Broadmoor Baptist Church of Jackson and later Harrisburg Baptist Church of Tupelo. Theresa was the wife of James R. Kilgore III, and blessed with 66 years of marriage. Theresa and James were involved in numerous businesses throughout their careers including working with Theresa's brother, Lawrence, to establish numerous Hancock Fabrics stores in Mississippi and surrounding states, Kilgore Fabrics in Mississippi and in 1986 opened Hancock Furniture in Tupelo. In retirement, Theresa enjoyed many years of gardening at her home in Tupelo and traveled extensively with James. The pair were avid dancers. After James' passing in 2015, she moved to be with her daughter's family in Fannin and attended Pinelake Church. She dearly loved her family, including her son, James R. "Jimmy" Kilgore IV (Linda); daughter, Susan Ingram (Richard); grandchildren, Maria Howard (Eldon), Jamie Wozniak (Nick), Tyler Ingram (Abby), Austin Ingram (Abi); and six great-grandchildren. Theresa is also survived by one sister, Odessa Clayton. She was preceded in death by four brothers, W.A. Hancock, L.D. Hancock, Herman Hancock and Delma Hancock; and three sisters, Ruby Kennon, Claudia Dunn and Erline Edwards. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Etta, Mississippi. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Etta, with Rev. Bobby Irving and Bro. Chuck Fowler officiating. Pallbearers are Tyler Ingram, Austin Ingram, Nick Wozniak, Eldon Howard, Hunter Cupp and Brooks Wozniak. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.