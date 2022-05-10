A graveside service for Mrs. Martha Frances Davis Killebrew of Winona will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Browning Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman, MS. Rev. Harvey Ellis will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be John Nolan Killebrew, Clayton Killebrew, William Davis Newlin, Joseph Heath, Mike Mathis, and John Lowe. Mrs. Martha Frances Davis Killebrew, 89, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born, June 28, 1932, to Dudley Russell and Rena Hannaford Davis. Mrs. Killebrew was a member of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church and a retired public school teacher of 24 years. She was a 1949 graduate of Bruce High School, where she was voted most beautiful and Homecoming Queen. She was a member of the Eunomian Society and 1953 graduate of Blue Mountain College, where she received a BA degree. She was an elementary Sunday School teacher, leader of Brownies and Girl Scouts, past member of Business and Professional Women, and member of Wesley Circle at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Killebrew is survived by her husband of 67 years, John A. Killebrew; daughter, Angela Newlin of Reid, MS; son, Dave Killebrew (Margaret) of Memphis, TN; sister, Kay Ellis (Gowan) of Clinton, MS; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Ruth Davis; and brother, Dudley Russell Davis, Jr. A memorial service will be held at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church in late June. Those arrangements will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moore Memorial United Methodist Church at 111 Quitman Ave., Winona, MS 38967. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
