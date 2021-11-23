Gerry Sanders Killingsworth, 69, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 20, 2021 , surrounded by his wife and friends. He was born in McNairy County, Tenn. on April 11, 1952 to the late Herman and Lucy Joyce Killingsworth. Gerry graduated from McNairy Central High School in Selmer in 1970 and obtained an associate's degree from Itawamba Community College. He spent his working life as a computer programmer for Lane Furniture Company. Gerry was a longtime member of the West Main Church of Christ in Tupelo. He loved tinkering and fixing anything from automobiles to computers. He enjoyed motorcycles and golf early in life, hunting squirrel and shooting his guns. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Private burial will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 AM at Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery near Michie, TN. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Gerry leaves behind his devoted wife and caregiver, Nelda Estill Killingsworth ; his daughter, Heather Killingsworth Munden (Brian); his granddaughter, Milana Rose of Oakland, Calif.; his siblings, Jerry, Lucky, George and Lawrence Killingsworth and their families. his brother and sister in law, Wayne and Rita Estill of Corinth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lucy and a sister, Dorothy Brumbach. Pallbearers are Wayne Estill, Ed and Gary Brumbach, Mike Wester, Sammy Hester, Joey Spearman, Paul Bradley and Jimmy Spencer. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of West Main Church of Christ in Tupelo. Memorials may be made to the West Main Church of Christ, West Main Church, 2460 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
