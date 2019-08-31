Billy Wayne Killough, 76, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 16, 1943, in Union County, the son of Luther L. and Esther Ophelia Killough. Mr Killough was a Baptist, a National Guard Veteran, and had worked in maintenance for Georgia Pacific before retirement. Survivors include two sons, Terry Killough (Cassandra) and Gerry Killough (Suzanne) all of Myrtle; step son, James Gross; four step daughters, Mary Frances Young , Virginia Ann Hulsey, and Martha Kay Stanford all of Myrtle, and Janie Ruth Hillhouse of Pontotoc; five granchildren; and nine great granchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Jannett; his parents, and three brothers. Services are Monday at noon at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother David Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 5 P. M. until 8 P. M. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
