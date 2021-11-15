Caroll Wayne Killough, born to William Edward and Mary Elizabeth Winfield Killough on August 4, 1933, peacefully passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. A lifelong Mississippian, Wayne settled with his wife Gladys Killough in Shannon. Wayne was a successful businessman, owning and operating Wayne's Lawn Service for many years. However, Wayne's true joy and legacy in life can be summed up with one word, "Grandpa." Anyone who knew Wayne knew when it comes to hobbies there were endless hours spent in his greenhouse, tinkering in his shop, sowing gardens! If it involved dirt, plants or turning random abandoned items into quirky useful items, then Wayne was all about it! However, all that took a back seat to family, specifically time with his grandchildren. A culmination of passion, hard work, LOTS of humor, and love helped create countless irreplaceable memories for both and his family. He is survived by his children, Larry Killough and his wife, Haley, Darlene Burke, Janet Evans and her husband, Gary, David Wilson, and Steve Wilson; brother in-law, Charles Saganek, and 25 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 35 years, Gladys Killough; children, Michael Killough, Rhonda Wilson and Bill Holloway, four siblings. Wayne's life will be celebrated at Calvary Assembly Worship Center, 2128 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, 38804 on November 20th 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
