Irene Kilpatrick, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Private Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Hudsonville CME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on November 23, 2020 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangments.

