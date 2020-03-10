TUPELO -- Nancy Jane Kilpatrick, long time Certified Public Accountant, 78, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel with an additional visitation on Friday from 12 noon to service time at the West Main Church of Christ building. Services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 PM at West Main Church of Christ, with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
