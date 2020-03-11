Nancy Jane Kilpatrick, 78, left her wheelchair behind and walked through Heaven's gate Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born October 8, 1941, to Will and Estle Ardis Kilpatrick in Baldwyn, Mississippi. Shortly before her second birthday, Nancy contracted polio which would take much of the use of her legs and eventually force her into a wheelchair for the remainder of her life. Her mother was determined that she would be educated, independent, and able to take care of herself. She graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1959 as the Salutatorian and after attending Northeast Mississippi Community (then called Junior) College, continued her education at the University of Mississippi where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Accounting. She worked as a Certified Public Accountant for Nail McKinney Professional Association for over 40 years, retiring in 2014. She continued doing tax returns for many individuals until her passing. Nancy was a faithful member of the West Main Church of Christ where she taught the Wednesday night four-year-old class for several decades. She participated in every activity that came her way including Lads-to-Leaders, supporting missions in Honduras and Russia, visiting others, fellowship functions and always supporting her church family in their activities, especially the youth. Her faith in God and knowledge of the Bible made her a shining example to everyone. Nancy was an avid Ole Miss Rebel who had been a football season ticket holder and one of their most loyal fans for the last 20 years. She loved Walt Disney World and had made several trips there and declared the Haunted Mansion as her favorite attraction! A celebration of her life will take place at 2 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the West Main Church of Christ in Tupelo with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM today (Thursday) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel, and again on Friday from noon to service time at the West Main church building. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. She leaves behind many beloved friends who considered her family. These include her Rebel football and Disney partners, Jimmy and Monica Spencer of Tupelo and their children Annina (Jonathan) Nabors and Sgt. James Spencer, all of Tupelo, her always-on-hand neighbors and fellow church family Charles and Mary McGee of Tupelo, and their children Jack McGee (Kelsey) of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Jessie McGee of Tupelo. She was also considered a big part of the Kellum family, leaving behind Mary Beth Elam, Diane Kellum, Lynn Townsend, and Ray Kellum, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, several half-siblings, and her beloved dog and companion, Dixie, who died one day earlier. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Spencer, James Spencer, Jonathan Nabors, Charles McGee, Tollie White, and Paul Bradley. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Supper Club buddies Sue Rasberry, Pat Sheffield, Joyce Swain, and Dean Wood. Memorials may be made to West Main Church of Christ, 2460 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
