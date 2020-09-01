HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Mr. Terry L. Kilpatrick Sr, 60, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday September 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Cottrell Memorial Gardens in Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday September 4, 2020 2:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.