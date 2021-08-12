Jerry Louis Kimble, 62 passed away on August 6, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center He attended the Old Belden School in the 1960. He was a former employee for Leak-N- Goodlett where he enjoyed driving the delivery truck. Walk-Through Viewing will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Grayson-Port's Mortuary from 3:00 until 5:00 Grave-Side Service will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 with the Rev. Rindell Hill with words of comfort at Porter's Memorial Park. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolence, pictures, stories and to sign the Kimble family registry can be shared at www.grayson-porters.com He is survived by his nieces, Sharon Kimble, Mary Kimble, one sister; Hazle Depriest, three brothers; Johnny B. Kimble, Rickey Kimble, Larry Kimble and several nieces, nephews other relative and friends.
