Jo Ann Jones Kimble, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Tennessee on December 3, 1946 to parents Vance Jones and Lucille Duff Jones. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area. Jo Ann enjoyed traveling, watching football on TV and being with her family. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton on Saturday, May 29 2021 at 2:00p.m. Rev. Chris McCord will be officiating and burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Rickey Kimble (Teresa) of Tupelo; Vance Kimble (Rose) of Nettleton; one daughter, Cindy Morris (Anthony) of Smithville; five grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, two brothers, Robert Jones, Walter Jones, seven sisters, Elise Jones, Barbara Wilson, Latitia Burke, Earline Jones, Bobbie Wilson, Billie Al-Rousan, and Vickie Insco. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sammy Joe Kimble, and one brother Allen Jones. Pallbearers will be Robbie Kilgo, Cade Cook, Terry Sullivan, Allen Sullivan. Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 12:00-1:45. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
