Johnny Michael Kimble, 65, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born September 7, 1955 to the late Johnny Edward Kimble and the late Ruby Scribner Johnson. He was a member of Gravel Springs Baptist Church. He was an avid craftsman and a wonderful cook. He dearly loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He also enjoyed shooting guns and camping. He was on lean team at MTD where he worked and retired from after 35 years of service. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday February 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Crum and Bro. Kerry Smith officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 on Saturday February 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gravel Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Reba Kimble of Tremont; children: Kathleen (Matt) Christopher, John Major (Brooklyn) Kimble, Allison (Mark) Mitchell, Amanda (Glen) Young; grandchildren: Will Christopher, Lauren Christopher, Patience Young, Merci Young, Gracie Mitchell, Jacob Christopher, T.J. Mitchell, John David Mitchell, Annabelle Mitchell, Isabelle Mitchell; sister, Wanda (Gary) Horton; mother-in-law, Jean Jones, several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Garland Jones Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.