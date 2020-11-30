Sammy Joe Kimble , 76, passed away November 28, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. MS. He was born in Arkansas on April 6, 1944 to parents London and Jessie Kimble. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton area. He enjoyed fishing, watching television, and being with his family. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jackie Pate officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (Jones) Kimble of Nettleton; two sons, Rickey Kimble (Teresa) of Tupelo; Vance Kimble (Rose) of Nettleton; one daughter, Cindy Morris (Anthony) of Smithville; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four sisters, Ruby Kilgo, Dot Kimble, Doris Mask, and Geneva Parker; one brother, Fred Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jimmy Kimble and J.R. Anderson, two sisters, Glenda Sullivan and Helen Kitty. Pallbearers will be James Taylor, Timothy Taylor, Cade Cook, Doug Kimble, Allen Sullivan, and Terry Sullivan. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
