Bobby Joe Kimbrell, 67, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. He was born February 14, 1953 in Union County to Charlie Monroe Kimbrell and Lena Mae Percell Kimbrell. He was retired from MRI Scrap Metal. He enjoyed outdoors, gardening and welding. He was a big family man, and made sure the kids knew he loved them. He was a friend of a friend. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Ann Mardis Kimbrell; three daughters, Mary Kimbrell Medlin (Brad), Crystal Kimbrell Wooten (Pat), and Jody Kimbrell Clayton (Tody); one son, Merle Kimbrell; three sisters, Nancy Kimbrell Little, Mary Kimbrell Smith and Margaret Kimbrell Hudson; one brother, Charles Kimrell; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents; a sister, Lucy Kimbrell Hall; and three brothers, James Kimbrell, Hank Kimbrell and John Kimbrell.
