CALHOUN CITY -- Wade Kimbrell, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 08, 2019, at his home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek.

