Lura Faye Luna Kimery, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at her son's residence in Walnut. Services will be on Sunday, June 13 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 12 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery near Walnut.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.