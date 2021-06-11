Our beloved mother, sister, aunt and "Mim", Lura Faye Luna Kimery, 65, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her son's residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Kimery will be at 2 PM Sunday, June 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Dollar and Bro. Robert Buse officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery near Walnut. Mrs. Kimery was born August 11, 1955 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late W. James and Lura Munn Luna. She received her education in the Walnut Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry for most of her life. A member of Oakland Baptist Church and affectionately known as "Mim", Mrs. Kimery grew up in a family of six girls and became a loving mother of four boys. She will be remembered as an excellent cook and also enjoyed eating out with her family. An avid hummingbird collector, Mrs. Kimery found pleasure in working puzzles and shopping . She loved the outdoors which included gardening, tending to her flowers and in earlier years, riding horses. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until service time at 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by two sons, Lynn Wilbanks and Jason Wilbanks (April), both of Walnut, two step-sons, Robert Kimery and Josh Kimery (Brandi), both of Whiteville, TN, two sisters, Sheila McKelvey of Middleton, TN and twin sister, Kaye Jackson (Jay) of Pocahontas, TN, five grandchildren, Alesha Wilbanks (Luke Devore), Katie Wilbanks (Jacob Bates), Breanna Bryant (Devin Wright), Laney and Eudy Wilbanks, a host of nieces and nephews, a special friend, Andrea Rogers and an honorary grandchild, Lindleigh Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leo Kimery, Jr., three sisters, Darnell Roberts, Marcell Ray and Janice Roberts, one niece, Darlene Roberts and two nephews, Joey Roberts, Jr. and Darrell Roberts. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.