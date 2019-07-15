ASHLAND, MS -- Lurline Kimery, 75, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Ashland Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.