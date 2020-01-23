NEW ALBANY -- Mary Virginia Kimmons, 89, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday January 26, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove M.B. Church 634 CR 75 New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday January 25 , 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Dr . Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

