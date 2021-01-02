Lamar was born September 30, 1924 to the late Sonny and Estelle Sandlin Kimp in Pontotoc County. He was the first child born to this union. Lamar passed away on December 30, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc, MS. Lamar confessed his hope in Christ at an early age and joined McDonald United Methodist Church. He remained faithful until the Covid Pandemic 2020. Thurston Lamar married the late Onnie Bell Kimp and to this union they shared two blessings; the late Dexter Kimp and Marilyn Kimp Miller. Lamar was a World War II Veteran and served in the United States Navy. Later in life he became an entrepreneur. He opened one of the first Black Owned Dry Cleaners in Tupelo, MS. After closing, he came back to Pontotoc and worked at The City Cleaners for many years until he retired. Lamar, known as Boss Man in the working world, was a hardworking man because for many years he also worked as a Licensed Funeral Director for Naylor Chapel, and then for Roberson Funeral Home until his retirement in 2012. During that time and before, he was the owner of KIMPS Kitchen. Lamar was a Masonic Brother with Garfield Lodge 61, a Concerned Citizen of Pontotoc, and a member of MLK Dream Committee. He was affectionately called Papa by everyone. Papa loved being around his family and friends. He always had a beautiful smile to greet you with, a handshake, and possibly a pocket full of peppermints. Lamar was preceded in death by his parents Sonny and Estelle, his wife Onnie Bell Kimp, his son Dexter Lee Kimp, two brothers Charles Edward Kimp (Gertrude) and Bobby Joe Kimp, one bonus grandchild Olivia Westmoreland, and one great grandchild Caiden Lindsey. He leaves to cherish his memories to his loving daughter and caregiver Marilyn Miller; one bonus son Willie Johnson; four sisters Ada Bell Dogan, Mary Joyce Addison, Barbara Patricia Moore (Robert), and Roberta Kimp; two grandchildren Anthony Lindsey (Erica) and Monica Chewe (Samuel); nine great grands Anthony Lindsey Jr, ShaRon Lindsey, Vashaun Lindsey, Kelvie Phillips, Jaymon Eskridge, Tevin Cannon, Brooke Lindsey, Lyric Smith, and Monea Lindsey; two bonus great grands Terrance Thomas and Marcus Thomas; three first cousins Emma Jean Harrell, JoAnn Flowers, Willie Turner, and a host of great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves his memories to two caregivers Stephanie Mills and Linda Bean, and one special friend Elaine Green. Papa was extremely blessed; he lived to see five generations through his lineage. Visitation will be Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. Service will be Monday, January 4, 2021, at 3:00 PM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
